FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- In a year unlike any other the annual Consumer Electronics Show that features top home tech products went virtual – and two main themes were perfectly on trend, focusing on smart home products and even health technology products you can use from home.
KCTV5’s Belinda Post spoke to tech journalist and author Marc Salzman to get a roundup of the most buzzworthy gadgets, sure to set your 2021 in the fast lane.
Get ready for your mind to be blown, because there is a robot from Samsung that can help you with laundry, loading the dishwasher and even pour you a glass of wine.
“The Bot Handy can bring the wine to you, somewhere else in the home. And after the year we have had who wouldn’t want that?,” said Marc Salzman.
The Bot Handy prototype is scheduled to be released later than 2021.
We all know entertainment has shifted from being at events, to your couch. Enter 8K TV technology with the Samsung QLED 8K Television.
“There are more lights so more brightness can be packed in the same space. There are whiter whites and contrasting colors,” said Salzman, who also bragged on the processing power.
And since many of us are learning or working from home, a high importance was placed on the laptop computer.
“The HP Elite Dragonfly MAX is turning heads for a few reasons. First it is slender and it’s laptop and tablet,” said Salzman, of the computer made from recycled, oceanic materials. It also boasts a wonderful five megapixel camera. That can also be useful for telehealth conversations.
Home security and touchless appliances were also crowd favorites at the online show.
