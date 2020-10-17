KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- COVID-19 has changed nearly every aspect of life, including how you sell a home and what design aspects are important to buyers in 2020.
Trend expert and style Director for Better Homes and Gardens, Max Wilker, explains ways you can make the process more simple.
Even though real estate agents are saying it is a hot sellers’ market, which is supported by home prices in the Kansas City area, pros tell KCTV5 that you should not list a home until it is ready.
Wilker explains how you can go beyond the style basics, room-by-room.
“Add paint to rooms, it makes your house look fresher,” explained Wilker. “Add some white, white accessories – bedding, baskets, ceramic pieces in the kitchen. Bring in the plants.”
Wilker confirmed white can also, indeed, make your home look bigger.
“Open the blinds and let the light in,” advised Wilker.
Wilker explained spend some time preparing the entryway and the living room – and even the porch. These are the places buyers are going to see first when they come to your home. “You don’t want them to turn around and go right back out. It’s the starting point for the rest of the home. In the entryway, place a piece of furniture for a place to drop your keys.”
He suggested adding artwork or building a galley wall, perhaps in the entry or living room.
“This could be a show stopper,” said Wilker. “Focus on the fire place or beautiful artwork. Work towards a focal point that shows this is where my family can go.”
Wilker explained putting some effort into your yard or porch may also be a smart idea.
“Outdoor kitchens are big right now. See what you can do to add that to your space also,” said Wilker.
There will be a follow up article on the rest of Wilker’s home selling tips in next week’s Better Homes.
“Better Homes and Gardens” is owned by the same company as KCTV5, the Meredith Corporation.
