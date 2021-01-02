KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- In a Kansas City January, we are all used to driving on icy roads. But once that ice invades your driveway, that's when you can do something about it. So what are best practices for removing the ice?
High-quality ice melt is effective in temperatures well below zero. But as you get ready to de-ice your driveway, be sure you are not damaging the concrete, your beautiful lawn or your pets' paws.
Hillari Palatnik shared with "Consumer Reports", she slipped on ice while walking and landed on the ground. That landed her in the emergency room with a broken wrist.
A little ice melt could have made a big difference. But the home team at "Consumer Reports" says take care with how much you use.
CHRYON: Paul Hope, Consumer Reports Home Editor
“With ice melt brand really doesn’t matter. They’re all basically one of three compounds: sodium chloride, magnesium chloride or calcium chloride. And they work slightly differently, but in the end they’re all salts and they can all cause the same damage," explained Paul Hope, "Consumer Reports" home editor.
Salt seeps into porous concrete the best, so start with less salt and mix in an abrasive, like sand. You can also set layers, by adding a thin layer before a storm and another light layer during the storm.
"Consumer Reports" recommending being weary of environmentally-friendly and pet-friendly claims as the outside coating can wear off, leaving you with salt.
“They can be more expensive and they might still irritate your pets’ paws," explained Hope.
Once the ice and snow melts, scoop up the salt and throw it away. Salty slush can damage your lawn and how plants soak up nutrients.
