Pumpkin and gourd guide for Harvest Season

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Pumpkins and Halloween go hand and hand. But think of all the pumpkin and gourd varieties and consider how they can take your fall festivities to the next level, all harvest season.
That is what Belinda Post explores with plant expert Carrie Mathews of Sunshine Flowers in Kansas City, Kansas.
You may be familiar with a traditional Jack O’ Lantern variety, in fact you probably carved one up for Halloween.
“Larger ones are great for painting and carving,” explained Mathews. “But others are also fun to decorate with.”
And isn’t variety the pumpkin spice of life?
Take Cinderella Pumpkins; they are named for their shape, reminiscent of the Disney Princess’ stage coach. They are a deep orange hue and have deep ribs.
Mathews says they are great for stacking, just add in some colorful squash and mini pumpkins.
“People can put smaller ones in flower pots or in the inside of their houses,” said Mathews.
Blaze Pumpkins are small but hard to miss. They are striking, striped, perfectly round and cream in color. Mathews says they are a popular pick this fall.
“You can eat them, but I’m always thinking about food,” laughed Mathews.
And in the kitchen, don’t sleep on butternut squash. For a mean meal, open yourself up to new varieties.
“This is a Carnival Squash. You can eat it, most people don’t know because they are so pretty,” said Mathews.
But not all squashes are pretty, in the traditional sense. After all, Bumpy Pumpkins are covered in warts.
Other squashes are quite colorful, like the green cupcake squash which is a hybrid. Mathews said they are great for eating.
And if you are considering making a pumpkin pie for an upcoming holiday, don’t forget a classic pie pumpkin. There is a related white pie pumpkin with ivory skin.
“You can make pie or pumpkin soup. You can also roast the seeds in them. Kiddos like them, they’re easy to pick up,” said Mathews.
Remember – many recipes for pumpkin pie call for the most dense, sweet pumpkin you can find.
