HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 10: A customer shops at an IKEA store on June 10, 2021 in Houston, Texas. The Labor Department reported that this May, consumer prices have accelerated at their fastest pace in nearly 13 years. The consumer price index, which represents energy, food, groceries, housing costs and sales across a broad spectrum of goods has risen 5% since 2020. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)