Discover the MasterShield Gutter Guard Difference.

Protect your home from the hassle and damage of clogged gutters with patented Copper-In-The-Filter technology, an industry first in MasterShield. Your new gutter guards will SELF CLEAN and pure copper will instantly attack oils and organisms that flow from your roof every time it rains. That means you’re done cleaning gutters forever. Period.
MasterShield Gutter Guards are pitched like your roof so that debris rolls off, eliminating gutter maintenance.
While other gutter guards sit flat and easily trap debris, pitch means you’re saved from lots of ongoing care because pitch and airflow do the work of shedding debris!
Water reacts as if there is nothing there–something they said was impossible if you angled the way MasterShield is installed–while debris reacts as if there was no gutter on your home.
Pitch also stops ice from easily finding a foothold to build up the gutter cover in the winter.
Patented Self Cleaning Properties Separates MasterShield from the Rest
Engineered to pull water in and keep the small stuff out, MasterShield’s micromesh features HydroVortex Action’s incredible siphoning properties. That means the angled installation doesn’t result in water overflowing your gutter runs!
This breakthrough means we don’t rely on gravity to pull water through the micromesh but can change water’s forward flow at almost any angle to pull it into the gutter FAST.
Strategically placed touchpoints under the filter create the way the filter self-cleans. And your filter won’t be installed on the job site but is precision-machined into every interlocking panel, another MasterShield first!
A Micromesh Gutter Guard with a filter designed to minimize clogs – an industry first!
This revolutionary patented micromesh instantly attacks oils and organisms that flow from your roof every time it rains. This means you won’t have to worry these unseen, destructive elements will impact your gutter guards over time.
Weaving copper right into the gutter guard micromesh means that both the top and underside of the filter are equally protected.
Three visible copper stripes lets you know the technology is really there. Only the best quality, too! 99.9% pure copper wires woven into a 316 (surgical grade!) stainless steel filter.
