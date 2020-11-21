KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Winter is coming and you may be picking the last veggies from your fall harvest, but it is possible to bring your backyard indoors.
That’s just what plant lover Tish Lipski is doing with a wide array of plants and herbs. She uses some of the spices when cooking.
“You don’t have to go to a restaurant to get good flavor from your food, add a few pinches of herbs,” explained Lipski, who enjoys her salads with a dusting of basil.
Lipski waters the cilantro, basil, rosemary and lettuces she grows nearly every morning. She loves the smell of basil. Cilantro is easy to grow inside, and it’s budget-friendly.
But, her basil could use a little TLC.
“My poor parsley I don’t know what to do with her,” said Lipski. “I think I snip her down and replant the roots.”
K-state Horticulture Extension Agent Zac Hoppenstedt says pollination and light are two barriers to growing inside
“Temper your expectations, you’re not going to have the same bounty outdoors,” said Hoppenstedt.
Hoppenstedt said herbs should grow in the sunniest spot possible. Additionally you can make a grow light with PVC pipes and fluorescent bulbs.
“That can be enough lighting to supplement the south facing window and the natural lighting you are getting on the indoors,” said Hoppenstedt.
Carrots, radishes and beers grow under the soil, and they need containers that are deep enough to cover the plants’ roots.
Those steps can lead you to healthy veggies and herbs inside, which Lipski is hoping for.
“Since I’m here, I’m hoping they will last through the winter,” said Lipski.
