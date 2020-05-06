Crawl space repair & encapsulation

If left unkempt, crawl spaces can become very dirty and even hazardous to your health. Water damage in a crawl space can lead to other unwanted issues like mold growth or bug and pest infestation, which can eventually cause those issues to intrude your home.
Whether it’s water damage or structural damage, our crawl space experts at Foundation Recovery Systems have over 25 years of experience repairing all sorts of crawl space issues, and we’re ready to help you.
Each of your home’s systems play a key role in the overall health of your house. Since they rely on each other, a problem in your crawl space such as water damage will eventually spread to other areas of your home – causing major damage.
Symptoms of Crawl Space Damage
Crawl spaces are very susceptible to water or structural damage. Over time, this damage can lead to other issues like mold growth, pest infestation, or uneven floors inside your home. Crawl spaces are easy to ignore since they’re not actually inside of your home, but just like any other room of the house, it’s important to check it for any problems that could be health-hazardous to you and your family.
For a free inspection of your crawl space, contact Foundation Recovery Systems. We offer free crawl space repair and crawl space encapsulation inspections throughout all of central Missouri and Eastern Kansas, including Kansas City, Columbia, Moberly, and Springfield.
Symptoms to look out for
Moldy Crawl Space:
Mold inside your crawl space is an issue that will undoubtedly get worse if left untreated. Damp environments are highly susceptible to mold growth, and we have plenty of humidity in Missouri negatively impacting the dampness of your crawl space each and every spring and summer. So if you notice any mold in your crawl space, it’s a tell-tale sign you likely have a moisture issue as well.
Musty odors in home:
Similarly, if you notice musty odors inside your home, it is likely a sign of mold or mildew issues in your crawl space. The air circulation in your crawl space acts in a manner that is called The Stack Effect, which means that musty air lingers in your crawl space before exiting up through the floor joists and then through your home itself. This happens because, as you may have felt, your crawl space is the coldest part of your home. Moist, humid air enters your crawl space in warm months through your vents and foundation walls, festers and then eventually rises to the warm air above. An unkempt crawl space can thus impact the air quality inside your home, so it’s important to repair any moisture and high humidity in your crawl space because it directly results in the health and safety of your home and family.
Sinking Floors:
The floor joists in your crawl space an weaken over time from water damage and moisture or high humidity exposure, causing the floors inside your home to sink or sag. If you notice any seemingly sloped or unlevel floors inside your home, you could have structural issues in your crawl space below.
Humidity:
A humid crawl space is typically a sign that too much moisture is being let into your vents and foundation walls, which are either concrete, stone or brick and therefore porous. As is the cast with any crawl space issue, crawl space areas damaged by high humidity can worsen over time. After addressing any water issues and sealing or encapsulating your crawl space, you’ll need a high-performing dehumidification and air filtration system to effectively monitor your foundation’s relative humidity and prevent future moisture build-up problems from occurring.
Bugs in Basement or Crawl Space:
Bugs and other pests are unwanted in general, but vented, dirt crawl spaces will unfortunately let pests in from time to time. If you notice an increase in unwanted visitors, it could be a sign of crawl space moisture issues. Bugs love to live in dark, damp places and thus obviously find musty crawl spaces to be particularly attractive habitats. Like with an ecosystem, little bugs entice bigger bugs and bigger bugs serve as a tasty meal for rodents, which attract bigger rodents or snakes. This is a huge problem to have underneath your home. Fortunately, we can help make your crawl space clean, dry and safe. If your crawl space is clean and dry, pests won’t find any reason to live there. And if it’s sealed, they can’t get in.
Crawl Space Flooding:
Flooding in your crawl space could be a sign of waterproofing issues. Outside water could be funneling in through eithe rcracks in your foundation, crawl space vents, doors and hatchways, or the most common catalyst – the ground itself. If you’ve noticed any signs of water in your crawl space, such as groundwater seepage, discolored walls, condensationm rotting wooden floor joists, or efflorescence, your crawl space may need an inspection to find out where the water is coming from and to prevent it.
