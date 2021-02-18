FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Sprucing up your bathroom doesn't have to take expensive fixtures, art or new shower curtains. Sometimes, its as easy as making a few folds.
Check out the video above for a quick and mostly free way to breathe new life into your bathroom design.
After you master the fold, you can get creative with colors, styles and textures to find the perfect fit for your bathroom.
This isn't the only fold you can do. There are plenty of DIY tutorials that you can find on YouTube or Pintrest that you imitate or pull inspiration from.
Happy folding!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.