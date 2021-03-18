FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- If you want to freshen up your living space without spending a small fortune on renovations, it is possible with a little imagination and some elbow grease.
Our friends at Reveal Magazine have some simple ways you can turn your home into a haven on a budget.
Home Editor Hanna Baker says you can add something simple like bringing in a rug. There are so many washable rug options these days that are beautiful colors and patterns. You can just throw them in the wash, you don't have to take them to the dry cleaners or get a special rug cleaner.
In the living room, you might already have expensive sofas or recliners that you don't want to part with. No worries, just move your furniture around!
"Maybe it’s been 10 years, and you haven’t moved your sofa to another wall. You haven’t moved a bookcase somewhere else, and it really can just elevate your mood to have that variance in your space" says Baker.
In other areas around the house an easy place for color pops and textures is your shelves. A lot of times you have a white wall, white shelves or a white bookcase and you can really make it pop by adding a coat of paint to the backboard. The splash of color can add contrast and depth, which leads to more personality and character.
If you want more ideas, there are several more listed in the latest edition of Reveal Magazine you can find on newsstands now or online at magazine.store.
