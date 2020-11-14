FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Everyone has clutter that feels impossible to control, especially when you are living, working and learning from home. If you blink and a pile just reappears, you are not alone. Let's take a page from the Real Simple Home and get organized.
The first idea is hang a peg board. In the tween bedroom, designer Joy Cho used a bright yellow peg board to make remote learning more fun and efficient.
The cups and baskets lift notebooks, pens, and other knick-knacks from the desk keeps the surface clutter-free.
Another idea that we love is storage benches and finding the right one. And the designer of our entryway found this one which is less than three feet long, so it’s perfect for small spaces. Not only does it offer seating, it has a storage compartment and a lower shelf for baskets and shoes.
One more idea: Use durable drawer dividers. It's easy for bathroom drawers to turn into a jumble of products. In the Real Simple Home, organizers opted for modular drawer organizers to sort everything.
A pro tip is to store products on their sides with the labels face up so you can quickly spot what you're looking for.
Finally, use trays everywhere. We swear by trays and platters!
In the reading nook at the Real Simple Home, a handwoven platter holds reading materials, but you can use trays anywhere else in the home to contain clutter.
