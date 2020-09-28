FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) - Whether you use it to stack up the books or add décor to a wall, a shelf is an interior design staple that will level up your living room. The best part? You can turn a piece of scrap wood into a shelf in 5 easy steps.
Before carpenter and furniture maker Danny Faught of M26 ever makes a cut, he puts on eye goggles, ear protection and a mask.
Step 1: Measure your wall dimensions, use and electric saw and make the cut. Then sand the wood.
Step 2: Cut brackets
Faught explains there are two ways to do this. The easiest way is to cut a square piece of wood diagonally, which gives you triangle brackets.
Faught demonstrates how you can make an L bracket by drawing two straight lines and tracing a circle on a rectangular piece of wood. Then, cut the shape with a jig saw or another saw.
Step 3: attach the bracket to the shelf
"The woodworking purist way, they're going to use glue and a clamp,” said Faught. “Or you can use a drill. The pro way to do it is pre-drill with a bit.”
Step 4: Stain the wood
Faught advises to follow the grain of the wood with a brush or rag.
“Or a Broncos’ clothing item,” laughed Faught. Faught recommends applying two even coats and finishing with a wipe on polyurethane coat, two to three times.
The longer it sits, the darker the finish.
“Let it sit until it gives that type of protection, finish and gloss you want to see,” explained Faught.
Step 5: Install your shelf
Place the shelf on the wall and use a level.
“Make sure the circle is sitting right in the middle,” said Faught. “The make a mark and predrill the holes.”
The last part of the last step is using your electric drill four times and securing the shelf. It was so simple even KCTV5 News’ Belinda Post could do it!
