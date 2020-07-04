KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Chef Good is the Co-Owner at Fox and Pearl located at 2143 Summit Street in Kansas City, Missouri. They specialize in mid-western comfort food with a classical French technique cooked over wood fire!
Here is the full recipe for the smoked pork chop!
Garlic Scape Butter
1 lb soft unsalted butter
5 tbsp garlic scapes, thinly sliced
4 tsp parsley, minced
4 tsp chives, minced
1 Tbsp thyme, fine chopped
1 medium shallot, peeled, roasted, chopped
2 lemons (zest of both, juice of 1)
Salt and pepper to taste
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Take peeled shallot- either toast on grill until brown, tender and soft or roast in the oven. Set aside to cool. Then rough chop
2. In mixing bowl add all ingredients
3. With paddle attachment on the mixer, whip it together until incorporated.
4. Season with salt and pepper to taste
5. Garlic scape butter can be used hot or cold to baste meats or finish vegetables
Don’t have a hearth, no problem, Chef Good says your home grill will do the trick!
Be sure to monitor the heat of the fire, use good charcoal and be mindful of what you’re grilling. He says smaller cuts of meat should be cooked closer to the flame, sear it quickly and get it off.
Keep larger cuts of meat further away from the coals, so you don’t burn the outside before you finish the inside!
