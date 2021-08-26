KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- As the housing market continues to simmer, those not interested in selling have often looked to home improvement projects. Sometimes the simplest projects like moving furniture around or even painting walls can yield the best results ... but what colors do you pick?
Sherwin-Williams recently released their Color Forecast for 2022 to help inspire your paint choice.
"The title of the forecast is MODE and it's an acronym of four curated color palettes: Method, Opus, Dreamland and Ephemera. Each of those palettes speak to the trends that we're going to see in 2022" says Sherwin-Williams Director of Color Marketing, Sue Wadden.
These are the colors you can expect to find in your favorite paint stores in 18 months. Sue says in the paint world, people want to know what is new and next and these palettes help guide them.
"I think the whole idea of creative expression is really going to keep us moving into 2022 where people are exploring color. It's not like the days of 'I'm going to paint neutrals because its safe', you know? We really want to live and be energized in our spaces and colors is a great way to do that" says Wadden.
Local KC designer Cara Massie agrees.
"Color just impacts emotion in huge ways, so it's not surprising when I opened up the color forecast from Sherwin-Williams to find a lot of very serene colors, colors that are very comforting and warm given what we've all been going through the last 12 months" says Massie.
We've seen lots of neutral trends recently with limited color; lots of beige, white and grey - if you've gone that route, you're in luck, Cara and Sue don't anticipate that dying out entirely.
"Grey isn't completely gone, but I noticed in the forecast we're moving towards more colors like beige and a lot of brown tones coming back on scene if you're looking for a neutral backdrop" says Massie
"My biggest takeaway to share with people is that neutrals are warming up so the greys that we've seen dominate the sort of design landscape for the last 10 years, arguably, they're really shifting out so you're going to see colors like bone white and mushroom and moss and taupe like these like kind of warmer earth neutrals really hit kind of mainstream, which is great" says Madden.
While Sherwin-Williams has a forecast on the pulse of nationwide trends, Massie spots these same trends popping out in the Midwest, not just in paints but also in hardware and metals with brass and fold finishes making a comeback with a vintage twist.
"I wonder again if people are kind of...we want some comfort, so we're going back to the things from our childhood, right? We're starting to see a little bit of art deco coming back. Anything from the 60s to the 80s is starting to trend again."
If you're planning a paint project soon, Cara Massie offers a couple of tips to use. First, understand the undertone of colors. Sound confusing?
"Go to the paint store and look at the palettes that folks like Sherwin-Williams have already put together. Their color experts have already expertly matched colors. IF you don't want an entire house of builder grade beige and you want to add in a few other colors, look at the ones they've placed together, and you'll be sure the undertones work well."
Secondly, when it comes to accent colors, never pick paint first.
"Pick a fabric that inspires you or an art piece that you love and take that to the paint store with you and pull that color."
