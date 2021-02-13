Chiefs fandom enters the world of home décor

TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- Chiefs fans are the loudest and the proudest and in some cases, their fandom enters the world of home decor. Let's take a look at one of the best man caves and she sheds in the kingdom.
Dave Meng says he has been a Chiefs fan his whole life, he has been collected memorabilia for at least four decades.
As you walk down the stairs to the basement in Topeka, you can't help but notice a list of house rules. Right in the center? Cheer for the Chiefs. Once you are downstairs, you see Meng's basement is decked out in red and gold, ceiling to floor.
For the big moments in Chiefs' history, Meng was there. Like the Monday Night Football game when the Chiefs officially won the title of loudest crowd roar at a sports stadium.
“People were saying it’s so loud it’s so loud. They break the decibel record a few years ago," said Meng.
He fondly remembers teams coached by Marty Schotteheimer; he smiled remembering teams bult on tough defense.
Inside of his basement, you will find a special nook honoring Chiefs Legend Derrick Thomas, who Meng says is his favorite player.
Meng met his hero, DT, at a game. "It was unbelievable. You won’t believe how big these guys are," said Meng.
The man cave also sports a feminine touch. Meng wanted to introduce his only daughter Lacey to football.
“She has her own pink corner, pink football, pink hat. Back in 2010 she was a Junior Chiefs Cheerleader with Belinda that got her on her path with the chiefs," said Meng. "She really loved it."
Meng says his favorite decor item is a football signed by a young, talented quarterback, who has broken record after record. A QB from Tyler Texas that led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years, and helped take them back to the Big Game the following year. That signature belongs to Patrick Mahomes II.
“It’s lit on a shelf over there. It’s a rookie signature. They say you’ll never get that signature again," said Meng.
Meng also said, he can't wait until next season when the Chiefs will be back.
