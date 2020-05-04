If your home was built before 1978 it is vital to ensure that the contractor you are working with is EPA RRP Certified. When you work with CertaPro Painters® you know your lead-based paint project will be handled in a safe manner that complies with regulation from the EPA.
In April 2008 the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released a mandate that has had a significant impact on the remodeling and home improvement industry. The Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule (RRP) has changed how painting and other renovation contractors approach working on buildings built before 1978, as well as all schools, non-profit buildings, government buildings and hospitals.
Was Your Home Built Before 1978?
According to the EPA, most buildings built prior to 1978 will likely contain lead-based paint, a heavy mercury-like substance that is a health hazard to humans. Fortunately, now that the dangers of latent lead-based paint have become public knowledge, the EPA is actively involved in creating stringent regulations that govern the renovation of older homes containing this substance.
While lead-safe work practices require an EPA lead-safe contractor, additional labor, and materials, certified contractors will ensure that lead-based paint debris is removed and handled in a way that is safe to your home and family, as well as themselves. Always ask any contractor for their EPA Lead RRP certification number.
Trust your painting project to your local CertaPro Painters who are EPA RRP Certified.
