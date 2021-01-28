Looking for the perfect shutters for your home is crucial in rounding out your interior design. While they’re relatively affordable, it won’t do to waste your time and money in picking something that won’t compliment your style, or worse, you won’t be able to use them at all.
The BlindBroker has a few tips for picking the right kind of shutters your home deserves.
Composite Shutters
We offer composite shutters from Graber Traditions®, featuring seven frame shapes that can fit your custom windows. Like shutters made of vinyl, they’re perfect in indoor areas with high humidity, such as kitchens and bathrooms, as they’re moisture-resistant. Such shutters are also low-maintenance, which allows easy cleaning with just soap and water.
One of the best parts of installing composite shutters is they reduce your energy consumption by repelling external heat while keeping interior heat in. At The BlindBroker, our composite custom shutters come in four colors and three louver sizes, starting from two and a half inches.
Wood Shutters
One of the best investments you can ever make, The BlindBroker’s wood plantation shutters are made from North American hardwoods, making them excellent for both durability and style. Like our composite shutters, they have three louver sizes, also starting at two and a half inches. They can also be color-matched depending on your style requirements but they come pre-finished with various stains.
Thorough research regarding the type of shutter you need can save you time and money, but choosing the best shutter contractor is equally important. The BlindBroker offers shutters to suit your every fancy and functional requirement.
For more information on our shutter options, don’t hesitate to call us at (913) 562-2333. We are located in Kansas City, Missouri, catering to homeowners in Kansas City, MO, and Overland Park, KS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.