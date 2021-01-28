Learn more about Graber features

As the leading shutter contractor in Kansas City and Overland Park, KS, the BlindBroker is proud to offer you high-quality products from Graber®. Graber Traditions wood and composite shutters will make a wonderful addition to your home because they will add a classic and refined appeal to your windows. In addition, these beautiful shutters are also built to withstand the rigors of a busy household.
Learn more about their features here:
Eco-Friendly
Graber products are environmentally friendly because Graber uses sustainable practices during their manufacturing. They source and process renewable hardwoods for Graber Blinds domestically. This minimizes transportation costs and saves resources. Graber also recycles all waste wood, plastics, metals and fabrics in their plants, saving landfill space. They also conserve water by using a closed-loop water system when manufacturing plastics.
Durable and Low-Maintenance Materials
As an expert in plantation shutters, we recommend Graber products for their durability. They use high-quality materials for their composite shutters, and this means the shutters will not peel, fade, warp or crack. Graber composite shutters are a good choice for humid areas in your home such as your kitchen, laundry or bathroom. Graber products are also ideal for high-traffic areas because they don’t require excessive maintenance. They will stay beautiful for years with just the occasional wash.
Energy Efficiency
Graber shutters can also improve your home’s energy efficiency. This is because shutters can regulate the amount of sunlight that enters your home, allowing you to better control your interior temperature. Shutters are an excellent choice for summer shading because they allow ventilation and natural light to enter a room while still reducing solar heat. The reduction on solar heat can reduce the workload of your HVAC system, leading to lower energy consumption.
When it comes to custom shutters, The BlindBroker is the company to call. We are a local family-owned business that has helped homeowners since 1999. We care just as much about our clients as we do our employees, which is why we make every effort to ensure you’re 100 percent satisfied at the end of our projects. We serve many areas in Missouri and Kansas including Overland Park, KS and Kansas City, MO. Call us at (913) 562-2333 to learn more about our products and services. You can also schedule a consultation.
