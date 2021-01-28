Learn more about BlindBroker

A Local Family Owned Business…..
The BlindBroker LLC began in 1999 by Rick Ford. Rick was a National Account Manager for one of the largest window covering manufacturers in the United States for 5 years prior to beginning this business. During his time as a National Account Manager, Rick saw an opportunity to bring a better experience for customers by incorporating a high level of training, technology, and customer service on every sales consultation and installation. Today, BlindBroker sales representatives and installers are some of the highest trained folks in the window covering business in Overland Park, KS, and Kansas City, MO. We do realize that any business can tout its professionalism and quality, but we prefer to show you, just like we prefer to show you our generous selection of window treatments rather than simply tell you about them.
A Company Founded on Respect and Quality
The first thing you should know about us is that we’re a family-owned company that cares just as much about its clients as we do our employees. You’ll never feel as if you’re up against the wall with high-pressure sales tactics, and we go to every length to ensure you’re 100 percent pleased with your window covering purchase in Kansas City, Missouri or Prairie Village, KS. We also offer a professional estimate that’s laser printed (rather than handwritten or emailed) on your first appointment!
The additional aspect of our business include:
- We’re a locally-owned and operated business.
- All of our products are installed by reputable and expert technicians.
- Most of our window treatments come with a limited lifetime warranty.
- We have experience in the manufacturing of window treatments.
- All of our products come from high-quality manufacturers such as Graber ® Window Fashions
We Aim to Save You Time, Money and Energy
Not only do we carry a wide range of options for plantation shutters, custom window treatments, and solar shades, we do everything we can to make our products as affordable as possible. Be sure to check out our website here if you feel the need to dress up and improve the look of your home’s windows. We’re here to help you find the perfect items at the perfect prices without the hassle of bargaining.
A Professional Touch With Every Aspect of Our Business
At The BlindBroker, LLC, we make sure we inject absolute professionalism with everything we do. From the moment you contact us until the moment our Kansas City-based, expert window treatment installers have your new plantation shutters or blinds in place, you’ll be treated with nothing but the utmost respect and courtesy. We’re a local, family-owned company based in Fairway, KS of the Johnson County, Kansas area, and we want our local KC metro area employees as well as our customers throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area to feel as if they’re part of the family.
Get in Touch With Us
The BlindBroker is a plantation shutter contractor in the Kansas City area. We want you to help you see the light. Give us a call at 913-669-0616 for a consultation, or you can submit an online Contact Us form.
