Ideal window treatments to use in the living room

Having windows you love in your living room is important. They can add character to the space and allow you to control the amount of natural light that enters the room. Without window treatments, however, the room can look unfinished.
Windows are a great place to anchor your room’s overall design and show your personal style, which is why it’s important to choose the right window treatment to complement it. The Blind Broker, the premier provider of quality custom blinds in Olathe, Kansas City, Overland Park, KS and the KC metro, shares the ideal treatments to use in the living room:
Sophisticated Drapes
Floor-to-ceiling drapes are a popular choice among homeowners for their subtle sophistication. As more homes are built with higher ceilings and loft spaces, long drapes are also becoming more prevalent. These can be customized in bright, cheerful colors for an updated appearance, or in dark, rich colors for added drama.
Dressed-Up Shades
Roman shades have been around for years, but that doesn’t mean they’re limited to traditional homes. These window treatments now come in a wider range of customization options that allow you to create the perfect style for your living room. From cascade designs to classic pleats, Roman shades can be used to dress up your living room.
Layered Treatments
The layered look is another famous trend when it comes to window treatments, and for good reason. Layers help keep warm air in during winter and out during summer. They also protect your furnishings and decor from fading. Lined window treatments provide a high-end look at an affordable price, making them a favorite option for homeowners.
The Blind Broker can help you choose a window treatment perfect for your style and needs. We also offer a variety of coverings that you can choose from, including custom blinds and shutters. Call us today at (913) 562-2333 to schedule a consultation. We serve Kansas City, MO and Overland Park, KS.
