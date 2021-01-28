How interior shutters can keep your home cozy this winter

Is your home ready for the winter? Don’t let the cold weather affect the comfort levels of your interior. Invest in items that can maintain a comfortable indoor temperature. To this end, BlindBroker, the premier shutter contractor, provides interior shutters to keep your room cozy.
Here’s how you can benefit from these products.
How It Works
Windows are a significant source of heat loss in your home. They allow the escape of warm air, leading to a compromised indoor temperature. How can you keep your living space homey without the pain of remodeling or construction?
Insulated shutters can boost your home’s thermal efficiency and reduce traffic noise. These window treatments have a polyisocyanurate rigid foam covered by wooden frames and plywood panels. These materials give better R-values, retaining indoor heat even during the cold season.
Interior Shutter Options
At BlindBroker, we offer high-quality plantation shutters that fit your budget and style. We’re confident that our products can enhance your quality of life and improve your home’s curb appeal. We can also customize each piece depending on your preferences.
Choose from our wood and composite shutters. Both products can elevate your home’s energy efficiency while blocking the sun’s harmful UV rays. They are also a great addition to any room where privacy is a concern.
When it comes to custom shutters, BlindBroker ensures that you get the best product that meets your needs. We are a locally owned and operated business that provides top-of-the-line window treatments. You’ll have greater peace of mind knowing that most of our products come with a limited lifetime warranty.
Call us at (913) 562-2333. We serve different areas in Missouri, including Kansas City, Olathe, KS, as well as residents of Overland Park, KS.
