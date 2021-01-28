Choosing between wood and composite shutters

Plantation shutters are arguably the most popular type of interior shutters on the market today. Their wide, operable louvers can instantly transform any room into an elegant space. At The Blind Broker, we understand that shutters can be quite an investment, and we want you to know your options before you make an important decision.
The top two material options for plantation shutters are wood and composite. We explain their differences and advantages to help you make an informed decision:
Wood Shutters
Wood shutters, especially basswood, are the gold standard of plantation shutters. They have a high strength-to-weight ratio, making them incredibly light and strong. Wood can also be honed into various shapes and sizes, which makes them perfect for a wide range of window styles, including custom ones.
While other materials are pre-made and can’t be stained, wood shutters can be customized to suit your preferences. They can be stained or painted any way you desire, making them a highly versatile option. Wood shutters may come at a premium, but their design flexibility and durability make them a worthwhile investment. Make sure you work with a professional shutter contractor like The Blind Broker to ensure lasting, quality results.
Composite Shutters
Also called engineered wood or faux wood, composite shutters are made of medium-density fiberboard wrapped in a vinyl coating. They make a great alternative to wood shutters because of their resistance to weather and humidity. If you want the luxurious look of wood for a lower price tag and without the risk of moisture problems, composite shutters are for you.
Regardless of the material you choose, turn to The Blind Broker for quality custom shutters and blinds in Olathe, KS, and the KC metro. If you’re still undecided, however, you can call us at (913) 562-2333 for a consultation. Our expert team can help you choose an interior shutter that suits your style and needs. We serve Overland Park, KS, as well as areas in Missouri, including Kansas City, MO.
