The timeless elegance and natural look of wood make it one of the most popular materials for furniture. It fosters a warm, inviting feeling that invigorates indoor atmospheres. The same applies to window blinds in Olathe, Kansas City, Overland Park, and Lawrence, KS. It gives the interior a distinct countryside look.
BlindBroker, the premier window treatments provider, discusses the benefits of installing wood blinds.
Aesthetics
Spruce up your interior by adding wood blinds to your windows. The good news about this type of window treatment is that it blends well with just about any decor in a room. Whether you have a modern or traditional home, these blinds can help enhance curb appeal.
At BlindBroker, we offer Graber® Traditions Wood Blinds made of 100% North American Hardwoods. They come in different colors and finishes to match the existing wood trim and furnishings. We can even supply you with cloth tapes or a decorative cornice box if needed.
Privacy
In areas where privacy is a concern, custom blinds allow homeowners to cover the windows. Wood blinds are thick enough to hide even the shadows and outlines of people and objects in a room. They also block harmful UV rays and reduce solar heat gain.
Insulation
As winter is fast approaching, it’s smart to add wood blinds to your windows. The material used in this window treatment has inherent insulation properties that can keep your home cozy even in cold temperatures. Wood blinds also prevent the escape of precious indoor heat.
At BlindBroker, we offer exceptional custom blinds that can complement your architecture. Our products can even reduce your energy expenses. Call us at (913) 562-2333 to learn more about our variety of window treatments. We serve residents of Kansas City, MO, and Overland Park, KS, as well as other nearby areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.