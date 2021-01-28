4 benefits of investing in motorized blinds

When choosing window treatments for your home, The BlindBroker recommends motorized blinds. This often overlooked piece of home technology can offer you modern convenience and several additional benefits that other window treatments cannot.
1 Energy Savings – Solar gain, or the heat that passes through your window panes on a particularly sunny day, can wreak havoc on your cooling appliances. This leads to high energy bills and an uncomfortable home environment. By covering your windows with motorized blinds, your AC unit won’t have to work as hard to regulate your interior temperature. You can also install a sensor for your motorized blinds that signals the shades to close when the sun is brightest.
- Furniture Protection – The same heat that makes your HVAC unit run overtime can cause your furniture to fade faster. With motorized blinds, you won’t have to worry about your interior looking washed out and outdated for a long time. You can even get custom blinds that match your current interior design.
- Aesthetic Appeal – Sometimes, it can be hard to get your shades in the exact position you want. Motorized shades, however, move in one fluid motion. This is especially helpful for rooms with window walls, as you can ensure that every shade moves in perfect alignment, creating a pleasing appearance.
- Convenience – Having a group of large windows at home can provide expansive views and excellent natural lighting for your interior. This also means, however, that closing shades and drapes are a real hassle. By installing motorized custom blinds and connecting them to a control system, you can raise and lower them with ease.
If you’re interested in motorized blinds for your home, turn to The BlindBroker for quality window treatments. Call us today at (913) 562-2333 to learn more about our products and services. We serve Kansas City, MO and offer shutters and blinds in Overland Park, KS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.