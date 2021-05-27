FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Our heating and cooling units just got done with a big workout after last month’s artic blast and our air conditioners will be put to the test in the coming summer months. That leads to one question: Have you changed your air filter or, better yet, do you know which one to buy?
The air filter helps remove dust and debris from the air that your heating and cooling unit uses to keep your house at a comfortable temperature. There are several things that go into picking the right one for your unit and knowing how often you should change it.
If you have a standard 1” thick filter, you can probably get by every 60 days during non-peak use, but during peak usage in the winter and summer months, it should be changed every 30 days.
When you inspect your filter and see that its maintained it shape and its catching dust and debris, it its in that 30-60 day window, you can probably go ahead and change it.
“If it has started to bow in, which is where its kind of gotten sucked in, then you waited too long” says Chip Gabbert, owner of MVP Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electric.
There are also several different kinds of filters on the market. If you have allergies or someone else in the house is sensitive to indoor pollutants, you might want to spend the extra cash on a premium filter. No allergies? You can save money on buying a more economic filter that will still clean the air and protect your system.
“Make sure the filter you buy is the right size, make sure it fits the filter slot in your system and make sure there isn’t a lot of air getting around it” says Gabbert. That air isn’t going through the filter, so the dirty air is going into your system, then into your home.
It can save you money in the long run to buy your filters in bulk. Sure, you pay a little more up front, but your per/filter price is lower, and you’ll always have one on-hand so you won’t have to make a trip to the store.
Are you ready to beef your filter game up and go all in?
“My advice is to get those nice 5” filters that last longer, catch more stuff and is better for your system” says Gabbert.
Even if your system isn’t configured for a larger filter, they can be adapted to accommodate one. However, you’ll want to ask a professional about that project.
