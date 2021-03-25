FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- We know “going green” can do wonders for the environment but creating an eco-friendly lifestyle can seem daunting. Instead of making broad, sweeping changes, look for small opportunities to make a difference.
Let’s start with brushing your teeth. Did you know that the plastic in your toothbrush can add up in the landfill once thrown away? Bamboo toothbrushes are beginning to show up in more drug stores and it’s a simple way to reduce plastic waste.
Katie Holdefehr, the Senior Editor at Real Simple magazine says, “Alternatively, you can switch to a long-lasting electronic toothbrush and that way you only have to switch out the brush head about every couple of months, and you’ll be wasting a lot less plastic.”
Don’t forget to hold on to your old toothbrush. They’re great for cleaning grout lines and other hard to reach places.
Next tip – instead of buying new plastic bottles every time you get new hand soap or dishwasher or laundry detergent, consider switching to a refillable system.
“Brands like Grove Collaborative, Blueland and the Honest Company offer reusable bottles and dissolvable cleaning concentrates. Or consider mixing up your own all-natural, homemade cleaning solutions,” says Holdefehr.
There are several recipes you can check out at RealSimple.com or check out this hand soap DIY we did last year on KCTV5!
Unless you have a newer model of dishwasher with sensors, you will use the same amount of water no matter how many dishes are loaded. To avoid wasting water, wait until the machine is full before you run the cycle.
“Also, consider the time of day you run your dishwasher. A little decision like this can have a big effect on your energy bill over time. Energy companies have peak hours and they charge higher rates during those times. Most often, you’re going to find that running your dishwasher at night is cheaper” says Holdefehr.
After we saw the energy crisis in February and astronomical bills in March, we know how usage can affect our power grid.
