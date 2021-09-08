FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – There is always something to fix or renovate around the house. It’s not always easy to find the path to a perfect home because of distraction and doubt in your own abilities.
Here are some home improvement priorities to help get you moving in the right direction.
First, narrow your focus and start small. Instead of doing and entire pantry, focus on one shelf. Instead of an entire room, just work on one wall. Don’t revamp your entire master suite, start with the bathroom. Sometimes just a highlight wall, or a splash of color from new tile is all you need, and you don’t have to spend thousands on materials and countless hours working on it.
Always look for low-cost but high impact projects. Have a small amount of paint in a color you like? Use it and paint your front door like we did in one of our earlier Better Homes projects! What tools and materials do you have at your disposal? Something as easy as adding extra hooks in closets for backpacks or adding a shelf for art or pictures are low budget but can add functionality and textures that weren’t there before.
Next, work in phases. Don’t try to knock everything out in an unrealistic time period. Remember, you’re not a professional contractor. You will probably make mistakes and you’ll have to fix them. Work in sections while still taking care of the other responsibilities you have in life. Don’t rush through things you’re unfamiliar with.
Finally, if you’re totally stuck, sometimes its easiest to start with a blank canvas. Clear everything out of the room or area you’re working on to get a new, fresh perspective. Happy home improvement!
