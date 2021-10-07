FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – While summer seems to have another “last stand” coming up this weekend, it could offer a great time to make sure your home is prepped for the looming colder weather.
One of the most common spots for air to leave the home is around the windows and doors. Lyle Kvarnlov with Marvin Windows has some suggestions on what to look for.
“One of the first things I always encourage people to do is close and lock your windows. Walk around and just do a visual inspection. Is everything snug and tight, the way its supposed to be?” advises Kvarnlov.
Check locking mechanisms for any debris and make sure when locked, they pull the sash up against the weatherstripping in the frame. Also check weatherstripping for any wear and tear.
“The weatherstrips and today’s windows are phenomenal products, they really are. But over time, maybe someone cleaned them with something that wasn’t compatible or something. They aren’t totally bulletproof” says Kvarnlov.
If your weatherstripping is cracked or missing, you can typically find replacement pieces online or at a hardware store.
When renovating or swapping out older windows, you can check even deeper for leaks around the window frame.
“Always check for missing sealants, things along those lines, because if there is any void in the exterior sealant, It does cause unwanted air to come in and its easily remedied either by the individual homeowner or by getting an industry professional out there.”
It’s not as easily accomplished, but if you have access through renovation or another project, check insulation between the wall and the window. That is also critical in keeping the cold out and the warm in.
Sometimes windows can get condensation forming on the inside. Is this a sign that our windows aren’t working.
Lyle says, “We get that question frequently. Yes, the presence of condensation on the interior pane of glass in your window units is really a sign that the windows are performing as designed.”
Think of it this way. You have warm air on the inside of the house and cold air on the outside. It’s just like having a cold drink in summer and getting condensation on the outside of your cup.
“A lot of people, myself included, like to put drapes over our windows in the wintertime to keep the cold air out, but really in fact what you’re doing is trapping warm moist air between the drape and the glass…and you get condensation” says Kvarnlov.
To combat the condensation on your windows, promote airflow! Open up your drapes and use a ceiling fan to move air around the room.
Another tip Lyle offered is to use the deadbolt on your door. A lot of times when that is engaged and locked tight, it helps cinch the door up into the weatherstripping for a tighter seal, keeping that warm air in.
