FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – If you’re a weekend warrior when it comes to home upkeep, your list can get plenty long. As we’re getting ready for winter, here are some important items you might consider adding (if they aren’t already there!) to your checklists.
First, keep the creepy crawlies, like bugs, mice and other pests, outside where they belong! Make sure any attic vents are screened and seal any cracks. Garage doors can make easy entryways, so make sure weather stripping is sealed up tight around the base and edges of the door.
Next, consider cleaning your vents. You can simply remove floor vents and get into the duct work with your vacuum hose to clean as much dirt and debris that you can reach. If it’s been a while, if you’ve never done this before, or if your vents are a dirtier project than you’re ready to tackle, you can hire a service for a deep clean. While you’re at it, ask them to clean your dryer vent too. Also, make sure to change your furnace filter. Cleaner air means a longer lasting and more efficient furnace.
Be sure to check your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. Many people do this twice a year at Daylight Saving Time. We “fall back” on November 7th this year, so you have just enough time to buy fresh 9-volt batteries and make sure you can properly test each detector.
Finally, clean out your refrigerators! This may sound silly, but you might be surprised what’s hanging out in the back corners. Clean it out so there is plenty of room for holiday leftovers.
There are plenty of other possible add-ons, like making sure you have a good snow shovel and your snow blower is ready to go, winterizing your air conditioning unit and making an emergency kit for your car, in case you’re stranded in the cold. These aren’t things you have to do all at once, but maybe pick one or two a week to knock out, and before you know it, you’ll be in good shape for winter.
