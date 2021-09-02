FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Cooler weather is right around the corner, but is your yard ready? Lawns just went through a tough stretch, dealing with temperatures near 100°, and that heat can strain most yards.
Richard Peeper from Grass Pad says now is the perfect time help our grass recover from the stress and the damage that occurred during the summertime.
He suggests a good dose of a slow-release, nitrogen rich fertilizer now, then again about a month later before putting down a winter fertilizer and root builder in November.
"What that is going to do is give you longer lasting color into the winter, strong, deep roots and lateral spreading of the grass" says Peeper.
If your yard isn't looking as thick and lush as it should, right now is the best time of year to throw down grass seed.
"We're mimicking Mother Nature by depositing these grass seeds to the surface. That's going to help keep the lawn thick. A thick lawn is going to prevent weeds and the new seeds you're going to put down are going to be the best genetically available, so you'll increase genetic diversity. A little bit of seed every fall is going to keep the lawn thick, weed free and you're going to be introducing the most drought tolerant and most disease resistant, vigorous seeds," said Richard.
Fall is also the best time to aerate and verticut your lawn. Richard says the aerator is the best tool to relieve soil compaction. It's going to punch holes into the ground and pull that soil up. By making those holes, you're creating better water and nutrient penetration to stimulate better root development. By verticutting your lawn, you set the stage for new seeds to grow.
"The verticutter is going to have spinning knife blades that cut grooves into the ground. Those grooves are going to be perfect seed beds for grass seed to drop into," said Peeper.
Richard added most customers run the aerator, rake up and remove debris, spread grass seed, and then run a perpendicular pass with a verticutter to give a checkerboard pattern and to break up the plugs created by aerating.
