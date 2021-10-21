FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Cooler weather is right around the corner. Is your garden prepared? Here are some mulching tips you can think about as we head into fall.
Mulching can help for several reasons, mostly by insulation. Keeping the dirt warmer means a better home for microbes and even earthworms. The better environment helps those guys thrive into the cold season, which can improve soil in spring. Plus, mulch can help the roots of your plants stay warm enough to survive the bitter winter cold.
Be sure to cut back any perennials before mulching. With that chore out of the way, you don’t have to dodge emerging plants, bulbs, or overgrown and dead plants when putting down mulch. In other words, laying mulch in a clean bed is easier.
By spreading mulch in fall, it's one less thing you have to do in the spring. We know how hectic the schedule gets then.
Also, use the daylight you have available now. Our sunshine will be limited with Daylight Saving Time coming to an end soon, leaving you less time to get out and work in the garden.
Make sure you choose a mulch that traps air, think like the down in a winter coat. You can use shredded leaves, weed-free straw or shredded bark and put it down in a 3-inch layer.
When we’re in between seasons, we can get some gusty winds that could destroy your hard work and we don’t want that! If wind is in the forecast, you’ll want to make sure to lay down some fencing or chicken wire over loose mulch to make sure it doesn’t blow away.
One thing to be sure to NOT do, is put down mulch too early. Wait until after the first hard freeze so you can cut back your perennials.
If you like letting your plants grow as long as possible, that could be a reason not to mulch until spring. Mulch can also block self-germinating plants from spreading by keeping their seeds out of the topsoil below.
I’m sure there are plenty of other tips you have for fall mulching and I’d love to hear and share them. Drop me a line at bill.hurrelbrink@kctv5.com or find me on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and let me know what works best for you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.