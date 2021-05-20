FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – When budgeting for home renovation projects, its easy to get overwhelmed, especially if you’re a new homeowner. Don’t get discouraged! Here are some tips that won’t get you bogged down.
First – don’t only figure out how much you’re able to spend, but think about how much you’re willing to spend and then add padding to that dollar amount.
“that costs for labor and for materials is totally dependent on what region you’re in. It’s really important that you call around to local businesses and that you’re making sure that you are doing the leg work and figuring out what the ballpark estimate for certain projects are going to be so that you’re not caught off guard” says Hannah Baker, Home Editor at Reveal Magazine.
Second – are you willing to tackle this project yourself, or is it time to call in a professional?
“There are a ton of DIY opportunities in any renovation. Whatever it is, if you’re willing to do it, then you’re going to save a lot of money for the most part. But the thing that you need to remember is that some projects do require special training” says Baker.
A good rule of thumb to keep in mind is if it shocks (electrical), drips (plumbing) or you must pull permits (buildouts/extensions), you probably want to seek the help of a professional.
Finally, spend your money wisely. It’s a misconception that every dollar you put in to your house is a good investment and will generate positive returns.
“Things like renovating your kitchen is almost always going to up the property value and things like putting a pool in your backyard isn’t going to pay off in the same way” says Baker.
Remember, you don’t have to spend a lot of money to make things look high end. For instance, spend a little money on accessories or new hardware for your cabinets. Those highlights can bring new life and a great look to older cabinets that can be on the same level as spending more money on completely custom cabinets.
