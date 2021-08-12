KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – It’s hot now, but cooler weather is right around the corner. August is the perfect time to start prepping our gardens for fall. If you’re stuck on ideas, here are a few to get you started.
Chrysanthemums are great fall flowers because they come in all sorts of colors. Now is a good time to plant fall shades. They can instantly add a pop of color to your planters or gardens.
There are a couple of variety of mums; florist and garden. Florist mums are great as gifts, but you want to plant garden mums as they’ll flourish better in the outdoors.
Now is also the time to deadhead and prune. This will help get circulation back to the roots of the plants and provide new energy for growth.
You can also divide your perennials, like hostas or lilies. Use a shovel to gently lift the plants out of the ground while being careful to protect the root ball. Then you can use a kitchen knife or a spade to divide it into pieces to replant as soon as possible.
Some perennials like ornamental grasses can tend to die out in the center of the plant. When you’re dividing them, cut out and discard the dead parts.
Lastly, get after those weeds! In August, a lot of plants will begin making seeds that will from weeds that will invade your future gardens. Wait until after it rains, or gently water your garden so the soil is wet. That will release the weed easier. You can use your hands or a hoe to get them out. Make sure you get all the root structure, as weeds can grow back if everything isn’t removed.
Once the weeds are gone you can always throw down some mulch made of compost, leaves or straw.
