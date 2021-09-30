FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Being frugal can go beyond just saving money and examining our bank accounts. We can also look at our energy budgets too!
But just because an appliance or electronic is turned off it can still be drawing power, which you in turn pay for on your energy bill. Here are a few devices to be aware of.
A hot water recirculation pump helps immediately deliver hot water to your shower and other outlets around the house. But seriously, how many hot showers are you taking at 2am? Put your pump on a timer so it's only in use when you know you'll want instant access to hot water. You could save upwards of $90 a year.
Unplug those set top boxes or cable boxes and other TV equipment when not in use. Many homes use them outside of their TV that contribute to energy usage. Consider unplugging these or running them all into a power strip that can be turned off when not in use. You can also unplug any tv's that aren't normally used, like in a guest room or basement. Doing that could save you around $50 a year. Go a step farther and unplug stereo receivers, amplifiers and boom boxes when not in use. That could save you another $40.
Video game systems can also be energy suckers when you think they're turned off. Often, they can remain connected to networks, running updates and staying in an "instant on" mode even when you're not playing. By disabling that mode and unplugging, you could save nearly $40 a year.
So, maybe mom and dad were onto something when they yelled at you to turn off the lights and video games. One other thing to think about: phone chargers. Even when they're plugged in with no phone attached, they can still draw power. Now, it's not a lot of power, but it's still a total waste and could add up over time, especially if you have more than one un-used charger plugged in around the house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.