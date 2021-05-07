Operation BBQ Relief president and co-founder Stan Hays explains how the organization has stayed strong in its mission to feed displaced families and first responders since the devastating tornado that hit Joplin, MO in May 2011.
Pulled Pork Sandwich with Sweet Vinegar Cole Slaw
Recipe Courtesy of Stan Hays/Operation BBQ Relief
- 1 - Bone in Pork Shoulder/Boston Butt
- Your Favorite Pork Rub
- Yellow mustard
- Cole Slaw mix
- Hendricks Dressing Sweet
- Buns
- Favorite BBQ Sauce
- Brown Sugar
- Squeeze butter
- Cooler
Smoke your pork butt at 225 degrees (you can cook hotter) for 8-12 hours (depending on size and temp). After 5-6 hours wrap in foil. Before wrapping add some squeeze butter, some brown sugar and the bbq rub. Wrap tightly in foil and put it back on the smoker until the internal temp is 200 degrees.
Make your cole slaw. Take your bag of slaw, your favorite bbq rub and add the Hendrickson’s Dressing until it is wet (not soaked). To jazz up this slaw add - cubed apple, slices of jalapeño,
Let it rest in a cooler for at least 30 minutes but up to 3 hours. Pull it out of the cooler and it will shred easily and you are ready to eat! Pull pork and pile it on a bun with your favorite sauce. Serve with the sweet vinegar slaw.
Grilled Pork Tenderloin with a Jalapeño Apricot Glaze
Recipe Courtesy of Operation BBQ Relief Cookbook
- 1 package of Pork Tenderloin (not pork loin)
- Your favorite rub
- 1 jar jalapeño jelly
- 1 jar apricot jelly (or your favorite fruit jelly peach, orange marmalade etc work well also)
- Agave Syrup
- Rice Wine Vinegar
- 2-3 Jalapeños
- Grill
- Meat thermometer
- Small sauce pot
- Silicone basting brush
Start your grill as you want it around 450 degrees when your grill the tenderloin. Remove the tenderloin from the package and remove any silver skin (membrane) that is on the outside. The silver skin gets very chewy when cooked and also keeps the rub and sauce from getting to the meat.
Make the glaze. In a small saucepan combine equal parts jalapeño jelly and apricot jelly, 1/4 cup agave syrup and one jalapeño diced fine. Heat up stirring until hot and fairly smooth. Add 2 tablespoons of rice wine vinegar and stir removing from heat.
Grill tenderloin and remaining jalapeños (for garnish and a little extra kick). When the internal temperature is around 120-125 degrees start basting then tenderloin using a silicone brush. You can put the pot on the grill to reheat if needed. Brush tenderloin and flip it. Brush the other side and let it cook. Make sure you have moved the tenderloin off the direct heat when you do this. You want indirect heat as you are doing this. Repeat 3-4 more times every minute or two until the internal temp of the tenderloin hits 140 degrees. Remove it from the heat and let rest for 10 minutes lightly covered with foil it will carry to 145 degrees. Reserve the remainder of the glaze for after you have sliced it. Serve with your favorite side dish and the grilled jalapeños. Slice the tenderloin at an angle and serve.
Note - pork tenderloin is a very lean piece of meat. You do not want to overcook it. It is done at 145 degrees. The standard for pork was changed years ago and you do not need to cook it to 160-165. Also, pork tenderloin is very mild in flavor naturally so it will take on the flavor or the rubs and sauces very well that you like.
Grilled pound cake with blueberries and bourbon whip cream
Recipe Courtesy of Operation BBQ Relief Cookbook
- 1 store bought or homemade pound cake
- 1 lbs fresh or frozen blueberries
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1 stick salted butter
- 1 lemon
- Sugar in the raw
- Spatula
Using a cast iron pan or griddle put it on your hot grill (350 degrees)
In small sauce pot heat 2 tablespoons of butter, brown sugar and blueberries stirring continuously until the blueberries are soft and ready to put over the pound cake. Cut the lemon into quarters and squeeze one quarter into the hot blueberries once removed from the heat. Set to the side to cool while you grill the pound cake.
Put the pan on the grill to pre-heat. Cut pound cake into 2-inch-thick slices. Cut the remaining butter into 1/4-inch-thick pats and put them in the pan to melt. Melt until the butter is getting a golden color (not quite brown) and put your pound take in. On the other side take the sugar in the raw and sprinkle on the side facing up. Don’t leave this will go fast and can burn easily. Using your spatula check the pound cake after a minute. Turn it when it gets a beautiful golden brown. Sprinkle more sugar on the browned side. Repeat. Pull once both sides are golden brown. Spoon a generous amount of blueberries over the top. Add the whip cream (or ice cream). and enjoy. Best if served hot.
Bourbon Whip Cream - If you want to make bourbon infused whip cream here is how. You can use store bought whip cream and stir in one ounce of your favorite bourbon. Combine it well and then put back in fridge. Make it the day before it is even better. If you make your own whip cream. Once you get your whip cream to peak and stiffen then you would mix in the ounce of bourbon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.