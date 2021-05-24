FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Knee replacement is becoming more and more common for people in their 40s, 50s and 60s.
New technology is making it easier for doctors to perform the surgery tailored exactly to their patient’s needs.
When asked who the better tennis player is, Tracy Cooper and her friend Tracey Johnson rushed to answer “me” first.
They’re rivals on the tennis court, but, they’re best buds off the court.
Both are recovering from bi-lateral knee surgery together.
“There’s no pain anymore at all. I can sleep through the night and not worry about [it]. No, it’s great,” said Tracy Cooper.
Dr. David Anderson, Orthopedic Surgeon at Menorah Medical Center says he’s seeing more women with knee arthritis earlier on.
Anderson says, “We’re starting to see it more in 40’s now but really the 50’s and 60’s is where we start to see that for most patients.”
Doctor Anderson performed robotic knee surgery on both women.
The technology provides a patient centered experience.
He says 3-D modeling, is the next step in patient care and it’s revolutionary.
“So we take all the patient’s factors into the knee before we make a single change to the knee so that allows us to adapt an off the shelf implant with a large variety for that particular patient and make it last very long,” said Anderson.
Replacements are lasting longer too, compared to the 90’s.
Anderson says, “The modern plastics which is the part that wore out previously should last and are appearing to last longer than what we had in the late 90’s and before. We think these will last 20-30 years based on out laboratory studies.”
Typical recovery time is 6-12 weeks.
At nearly six months out Tracey Johnson is just about ready to get back on the tennis court.
“Now I’m walking with no pain and playing, we do a little bit of hitting and it did not hurt at all,” said Tracey Johnson.
