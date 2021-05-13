KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Colon and colorectal cancer rates are rising in Americans under 55, especially for people in the 40-55 age group.
Alexa Mennemeier was diagnosed after her first colonoscopy in 2018.
She was 43 and had no family history.
“The first thing that probably went through my head was daughter. I have a 16-year-old daughter, so that was terrifying and how bad is it,” said Mennemeier.
She had a successful surgery to remove the cancer at HCA Midwest Health.
Board Certified Colorectal Surgeon Lina O’Brien did Alexa’s procedure.
O’Brien says, “I was able to do her surgery robotically.”
Alexa’s now cancer free.
“I feel completely that’s completely back to normal and that’s attributed to the fact that I found out early,” said Mennemeier.
Doctor O’Brien says early detection is key to beating this disease.
“We’re starting to see younger and younger patients with colon and rectal cancer and that’s a trend that’s not just here in Kansas City but nationwide,” said O’Brien.
Within the last few years, the American Cancer Society lowered the screening age from 50 to 45.
During the screening process polyps can be removed before they turn cancerous.
O’Brien says, “If it’s caught very early it is curable. 9 out of 10 people who are diagnosed at an early age will in fact be alive at five years.”
She says getting a colonoscopy isn’t as bad as might think.
The hardest part is making the appointment.
“The prep is what you do the day before and then it just involves a simple clean out. The actual procedure is done with sedation, so you just take a little nap and you wake up and you’re done you get your results right away,” said O’Brien.
There’s a misconception about colon cancer the doctor wants to clear up.
O’Brien says it’s not just a men’s disease.
“Really it’s an equal opportunity disease it affects men and women equally and it’s very important patients get screened and be aware of the disease and start the screening process earlier.”
