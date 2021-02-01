In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic in Daly City, Calif. Only about 1% of California's 40 million residents have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, setting a pace of immunization that's "not good enough," Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)