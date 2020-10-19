KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two best friends from New York state wanted to start a dialogue in their community following the death of George Floyd, which sparked nationwide protests. Benjamin Smith, who is white, and Marcus Ellis, who is black, set up some lawn chairs, opened some beers, and invited others over to chat.
The friends put signs in front of Smith's Pittsford house that read: "Black or white, relax and have a beer."
Smith, a Marine, and Ellis come from very different backgrounds, but they became friends after meeting at work, building cellphone towers together. "Batman and Robin, exactly what it is," Ellis told CBS Rochester, New York, affiliate WROC-TV. "I think we're just goofy, silly, and like to have fun. We don't care what people say."
For both men, the recent death of George Floyd and the protests that followed struck a chord. "I fought for a free America, a just America," Smith said. "When I heard about the George Floyd incident, it really, really upset me. That's not what I fought for."
