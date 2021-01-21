(KCTV) -- Bernie gets a bobblehead.
During President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony Wednesday, an image of Senator Bernie Sanders sitting on a folding chair went viral.
That apparently inspired The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame to create their latest product, which is a figure of the Independent Senator from Vermont, complete with a mask.
This is real https://t.co/fH5itVxBg2 pic.twitter.com/UoapD3rwY7— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 20, 2021
Officials with the company say the individually numbered Bernie bobbleheads are expected to be available in May. They cost $25 each.
