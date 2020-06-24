Belinda Post has proudly called Kansas City home for nearly five years now, and she calls those the best years of her life.
Post is a part of KCTV5 News This Morning, serving as the traffic anchor.
You can watch her 5 a.m. through 8 a.m. See her on KCTV5 News at 9, where she interviews business leaders and CEOs.
Post was the co-host of lifestyle TV show Better Kansas City for nearly two years. She has a passion for entertainment news and her favorite interviews from this time were with Rob Riggle and Garth Brooks.
In 2018, Post won a regional Emmy Award for breaking news, covering historic flooding in the metro. She also covered a live, swift water rescue during catastrophic flooding in Kansas City in 2017, where her reports were taken live on Weather.com.
Prior to moving to Kansas City, Post was the 10 p.m. anchor at the ABC affiliate in Lexington, KY. She had the rare chance to cover Kentucky Basketball runs, fashion at the Kentucky Derby - as well as interview county clerks who made international attention for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples. Her reports linking the firefighting profession and cancer spurred state and county lawmakers to legally categorize them as line of duty deaths.
Post got her first TV job in KC on KCTV5’s sister station KSMO, where she was a sideline reporter on the High School Game of the Week. During this time she was also a freelance reporter at the CBS affiliate, WIBW-TV.
Post is heavily involved in Kansas City and routinely emcees Kansas City Fashion Week. She is a member of the Junior League, the Bacchus Foundation and is a part of Top Gun Young Professional Group. Growing up, she raised more than $90,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association in northeast Kansas.
Post is a former Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader. She danced professionally for Reach: A Movement Collective and Kacico Contemporary Dance. She also danced back up for Kid Rock at the Sprint Center. She was the K-State Wildcat Twirler during her undergrad career. Post is a Kappa Alpha Theta.
Post graduated when she was 20, with Honors from Kansas State University, with a degree in Theatre, Dance. She taught and undergraduate lab at the University of Florida, where she earned an MA with Honors in Communications and Journalism. At UF, she reported, anchored and produced for the PBS affiliate, WUFT News. She reported at the NPR station in Gainesville and anchored and produced a long form sports show for GatorVision called “Florida Lacrosse: Journey to the Top”. She earned two AP awards while in Florida - one for best feature writing and the other for best sports feature.
One summer of graduate school Post worked as a freelance reporter for KAKE News in Wichita, KS. She also worked for ABC News during the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, FL.
Post loves petting dogs and is happiest while drinking coffee. She is also excellent at ping pong and routinely celebrates Taco Tuesday.
