BUCKEYE, Arizona (KPHO/KTVK) -- Four people, including a teenager, were stung after they were attacked by a swarm of bees in a Buckeye park Tuesday evening. It happened at Sundance Park, located near Watson and Lower Buckeye roads.
Three adults and a 13-year-old were stung multiple times in the attack. One of those adults was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance after being covered in bees.
Buckeye Police officers rushed the teenager to the hospital in one of their patrol cars. The other two victims were treated at the scene for less-serious injuries. They said they would drive themselves to the hospital.
Buckeye Firefighters will be clearing the area of the bees.
