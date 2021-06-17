Click here for updates on this story
LARKSPUR, Colorado (KCNC) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife are asking Coloradans to take any food or liquids out of their car before they park it in bear country. The reminder comes after a bear got inside a vehicle in Larkspur and left some serious damage.
CPW says the bear (unintentionally) locked itself inside and tore up the interior.
Officers say someone left a case of beer in the back seat. The bear was inside for at least an hour before it was released.
