MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- A Minnesota bear cub that was spooked from its den is getting some much-needed help.
The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota says the cub had been in a tree for two days.
They tried to locate the den by his paw tracks but there wasn’t enough snow to do so.
When he arrived at the center in Roseville last week he was dehydrated and underweight.
The veterinarians were able to help him for now. But he’s heading to Rhinelander, Wisconsin where a rehabilitation center called Wild Instincts will take care of him moving forward.
