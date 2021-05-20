The BBC has offered an unconditional apology after a report found a prominent journalist used "deceitful" methods to secure a landmark interview with Princess Diana as her marriage broke down.
BBC journalist Martin Bashir conducted the career-defining interview with Diana in 1995, in which she detailed her breakdown of her relationship with Prince Charles.
BBC Director-General Tim Davie said Thursday the interview "fell far short of what audiences have a right to expect."
"While the BBC cannot turn back the clock after a quarter of a century, we can make a full and unconditional apology. The BBC offers that today," Davie said.
This story is breaking news. More details to follow...
