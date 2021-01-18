Click here for updates on this story
STILLWATER, Oklahoma (KOCO) -- Oklahoma State University basketball player Dee Mitchell was surprised with a scholarship while he was working his shift at Walmart, and the heartwarming moment was caught on camera.
The walk-on joined the team back in 2019. He's been paying his way through school while working at a Stillwater Walmart. On Sunday, head coach Mike Boynton had a big surprise for him.
“I thought today was a good opportunity to let him know that he's going to be on scholarship,” Boynton said in a video the university posted on social media. "Nobody has exemplified what I want our program to mean more than you have.”
The team surprised Mitchell with a scholarship. He's been working 40 hours a week on top of his class schedule and basketball practice.
"I didn't know what was going on, it's real surprising, breathtaking. I thought I was in a movie or something,” Mitchell said.
OSU posted a video of the surprise on Twitter. Mitchell's scholarship covers the rest of his time at the university.
