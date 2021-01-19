Don Sutton, the Hall of Fame baseball player who pitched for five teams over 23 seasons, died Monday night, his son tweeted Tuesday.
"Saddened to share that my dad passed away in his sleep last night. He worked as hard as anyone I've ever known and he treated those he encountered with great respect...and he took me to work a lot. For all these things, I am very grateful. Rest In Peace," Daron Sutton tweeted.
Don Sutton was 75 years old at the time of his death.
This is a developing story.
