Kansas City, MO (KCTV) – Super Bowl Sunday is typically the busiest day of the year for bars and restaurants. This year, owners like Chris Riggins of Brewer’s Kitchen are preparing for a much smaller crowd.
“Our COVID protocols are every day. They don't change. Whether it's a busy day or slow day, our tables are spaced out seven to 10 feet,” Riggins said.
His and many KC area bars will only serve dine-in guests who have reservations Sunday.
“Dining out is something that I view is an enjoyable experience and if you're sitting in a restaurant worried about ‘is that table too close to me?’ then you're going to be distracted and not thinking about experiencing food and great beer,” he said.
At Brewer’s Kitchen, located in North Hyde Park near Martini Corner, employees are required to wear masks at all times, and guests while eating. Each menu is single use and there is no standing or waiting inside the restaurant.
At its fullest, the restaurant operates at 42 percent capacity. Riggins said he could pack more tables inside but he does not want to risk customers or staff getting sick.
“These decisions that we make impact people that are up the street for me, these impacts the people that I see at the grocery store, these impact the people that I interact with that I don't want to be the reason or the super spreader that resulted in the death of people family and friends,” he said. “I couldn’t live with myself.”
Riggins said it's frustrating to witness other bars not following distancing or mask regulations, but he cautions to cast judgement because he doesn’t know their financial situation. He said he does not want to see the limited indoor dining allowed in the city be reduced further.
“I want to be in this restaurant, serving the community of Kansas City that I love for many, many years to come. So I have to make the long-term decisions that involve me losing some money today that have resulted in long-term gains down the road,” he said.
Riggins said he has lost a considerable amount of money during the pandemic, but is determined to find solutions to keep his restaurant open.
“My goal is to keep Brewer’s Kitchen going and alive and thriving, so that many years from now I can keep helping people follow their own dreams, because this was my dream,” he said.
Staff aims to make the Super Bowl experience exciting, even though the crowd is limited. They will pass out a free sample of a local beer each time the Chiefs score a touchdown. Brewer’s Kitchen will continue to take carry-out orders throughout the day.
