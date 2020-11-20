KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Starting Friday night, bars and restaurants will have to close their doors earlier than normal.
It's part of a new set of restrictions from the city. Businesses that serve food and alcohol will have to operate at half capacity and close their doors at 10:00pm, though they can continue curbside service and takeout until 2:00am.
In Westport, the Friday night crowd had mixed feelings about about the early closures. Normally Alex Virgo would unwind after work late at night. His shift usually lasts past 10. But he's also seen what some people do while under the influence.
"Some of these people, they get drunk and put their mouths on anything," Virgo said. "I get it. I support the decision to close at 10."
For Maria Galle, it seemed too early.
"That's just ridiculous to me," she said. "What's the difference between staying open until 10 and staying open until midnight."
Some business owners are frustrated by the new restrictions, too. George Clarke manages Charlie Hooper's in Brookside. He said around quarter of his revenue comes late at night. He plans to keep his kitchen open for curbside service, which also includes to-go alcohol, after the bar closes its doors at the curfew.
He said the new regulations have made some businesses feel like a scapegoat.
"We've done a lot of things to keep things right for our customers," he said. "Just because it's later at night doesn't mean you're more likely to get the virus."
