Attorney General William Barr said Monday that he doesn't plan to appoint a special counsel to probe the 2020 election or Hunter Biden.
"If I thought a special counsel at this stage was a right tool and was appropriate, I would name one, but I haven't and I'm not going to," Barr said at a news conference in response to a question on the election.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
